Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,778,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,493,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,412,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 214.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after buying an additional 690,978 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

