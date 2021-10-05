Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 965 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.88.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $289.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $293.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

