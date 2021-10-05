Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 192,009 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.00. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $125,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

