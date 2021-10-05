Stephens Inc. AR Has $1 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 183.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $61.29.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

