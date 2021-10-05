Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 202 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.22.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $283.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.14 and a 12 month high of $304.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

