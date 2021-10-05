State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,284 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of HubSpot worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 11.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HubSpot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in HubSpot by 102.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in HubSpot by 81.0% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.91.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,240 shares of company stock worth $15,032,410. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $633.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $666.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.37. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $283.87 and a one year high of $736.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of -340.75 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

