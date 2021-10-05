State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

