State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 504 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $15,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 242,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,425,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,424,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,041 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

