State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $15.80 Million in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 248,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 797,800 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $55,889,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after purchasing an additional 563,915 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $22,545,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,529,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

