State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.