State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 683,578 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2,483.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683,578 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.29% of Element Solutions worth $16,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Element Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 9.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

