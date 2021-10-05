StakedZEN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $831.00 (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. StakedZEN has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $831.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakedZEN coin can currently be purchased for about $81.54 or 0.00163647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00106430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00138563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,873.03 or 1.00091334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.68 or 0.06732582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002704 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakedZEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.