STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.04 Million

Oct 5th, 2021

Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce sales of $140.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.52 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $117.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $559.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.37 million to $563.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $642.43 million, with estimates ranging from $633.75 million to $653.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

