STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.04 Million

Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce sales of $140.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.52 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $117.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $559.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.37 million to $563.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $642.43 million, with estimates ranging from $633.75 million to $653.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

