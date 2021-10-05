Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $145.42.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
