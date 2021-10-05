Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

