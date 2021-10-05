Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down to $17.70

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $17.09. Sprinklr shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

