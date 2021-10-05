Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $41,774,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $15,970,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,185,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3,090.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 352,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 341,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

