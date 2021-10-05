Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $48.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPR. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.71. 1,621,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $565,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

