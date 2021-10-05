Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spire by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Spire by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Spire by 13.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.