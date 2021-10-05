Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Get Spectris alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90.

About Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.