Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:SPE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. 25,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,629. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

