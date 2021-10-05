SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 54.5% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $486.01 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $341.80 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.03 and a 200-day moving average of $490.81.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

