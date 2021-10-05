SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $120.65 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $83.73 and a twelve month high of $136.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.86.

