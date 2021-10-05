S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176,603 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in S&P Global by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.10.

S&P Global stock opened at $415.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.