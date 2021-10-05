Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBSI shares. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SBSI opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

