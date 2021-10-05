South State Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSB. Truist cut their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. South State has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in South State in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in South State in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in South State in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in South State in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.