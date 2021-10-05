Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sony’s Electronics Products & Solutions segment is benefiting from an increase in sales of televisions and digital cameras. The company has launched the Airpeak aircraft as part of its drone project in artificial intelligence robotics. Its long-term vision is to achieve a ‘zero environmental footprint’ by 2050 for the entire life cycle of its products. While the Game & Network Services unit is witnessing a rise in sales of hardware, the Music unit is gaining from an increase in sales for recorded music. However, the Financial Services unit is grappling with a decline in revenues at Sony Life. Escalating cost of goods sold remains a persistent concern. Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates pose a threat as the company has a strong international presence with the majority of revenues stemming from emerging markets.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SONY. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE SONY traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $106.47. 2,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $72.45 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $20.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

