Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $45.75 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SKHHY. downgraded Sonic Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut Sonic Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6718 per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.