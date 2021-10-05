Solstein Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 46.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,997,000 after buying an additional 130,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $374.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.14 and its 200-day moving average is $371.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.59.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

