Solstein Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $214.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

