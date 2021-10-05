Solstein Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after acquiring an additional 358,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after purchasing an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

