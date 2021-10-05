Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Short Interest Update

Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWAGU opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

