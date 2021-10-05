SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Down 1.8%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €36.00 ($42.35) and last traded at €36.48 ($42.92). 95,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.16 ($43.72).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Monday, September 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 32.84.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

