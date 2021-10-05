Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.89

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 37115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 309.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 149.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 57,128.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $133,800,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

