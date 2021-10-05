Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 in the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

