Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.61% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $124,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 191,599 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

SSD opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.00.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

