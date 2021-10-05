Simplex Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 256.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

IYW opened at $100.11 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $109.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

