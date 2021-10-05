Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after buying an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $119,235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Simon Property Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,672,000 after purchasing an additional 462,878 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

