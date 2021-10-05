Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 5.8%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.24 and last traded at $143.73. Approximately 3,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,140,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.