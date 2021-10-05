Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Down 3.2%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) shares traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. 22,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,274,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

SVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $649.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

