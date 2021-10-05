Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,212 shares of company stock worth $4,776,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 440,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43,413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 118,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

