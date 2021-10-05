Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.74 ($64.40).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €55.14 ($64.87) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.73. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 12-month high of €61.50 ($72.35). The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion and a PE ratio of 34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

