Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives $118.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $1,295,087.97. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,015,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,786,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,511 shares of company stock worth $18,191,729 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 11.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $120.39.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.