Showcase Price Reaches $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $251,572.02 and approximately $68,419.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00062474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00108395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00140957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,311.26 or 1.00211999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.88 or 0.06819820 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002721 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.