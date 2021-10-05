Short Interest in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expands By 37.0%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. State Street Corp raised its position in Zymeworks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zymeworks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Zymeworks by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

