Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Rises By 44.6%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.32 million and a PE ratio of 58.52. Vitru has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Vitru had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vitru will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vitru by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.