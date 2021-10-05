Short Interest in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Declines By 29.5%

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,258,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,226,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,458 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 0.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,010,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.