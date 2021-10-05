Short Interest in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Drops By 44.8%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the August 31st total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. TORM has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $578.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of -366.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TORM by 79.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth approximately $991,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

