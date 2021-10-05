Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Drops By 30.0%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 223,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $345.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 143.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 1,012,777 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 482.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 851,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 705,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 157.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 204,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 67.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 117,762 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

