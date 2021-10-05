Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Expands By 35.7%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GF. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 110.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 363.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

Shares of GF stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The New Germany Fund has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

