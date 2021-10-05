Short Interest in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Drops By 41.5%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:TMAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.75. 2,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,551. The Music Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Music Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Music Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in The Music Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in The Music Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Music Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

